Frisco police warn of jewelry thefts during Diwali season

FRISCO — Frisco police are warning residents to be cautious after receiving several reports of peculiar thefts in the last week. Thieves are reportedly stealing jewelry from unsuspecting victims and sometimes swapping it out with fakes.

In the past week, police have received at least five reports of jewelry thefts, with more reports continuing to roll in. The common thread among these incidents is that criminals are targeting people wearing expensive jewelry.

"This has actually spread like wildfire on all the WhatsApp groups that we have," said Sushma Malhotra, president of the India Association of North Texas.

Members of the Indian American community believe they are being targeted because it is the festive season of Diwali, when it is customary for women to wear gold jewelry to celebrations.

"This is the Diwali season. It started one month ago, and we are actually praying to the goddess of wealth during this time and well-being. So when we pray to the goddess of wealth, we usually wear our gold jewelry and some gold coins and whatever valuables we have," Malhotra said.

At Govindji's Jewelers in Frisco, which sells Indian jewelry, managers say these necklaces can cost anywhere from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands.

Frisco police say the suspects try to get the victim to come close and talk to them, then snatch the expensive necklace from the victim's neck.

"Sometimes they'll provide fake jewelry, where they'll put it on someone and at the same time they're slipping the real jewelry off," said Officer Joshua Lovell of the Frisco Police Department. "They've gotten real good at doing that without being noticed while they're doing it."

Warnings about these incidents have spread quickly throughout the Indian American community in North Texas. Some are deciding to wear less jewelry or even choosing to wear fake jewelry.

"They have been sending WhatsApp messages to be very careful not to wear any gold jewelry during this festive season and maybe watch out for any unknown cars and unknown people in the neighborhood," Malhotra said.

"The biggest thing is not letting people into your personal space that you don't know. When it feels wrong, it's gonna be wrong," said Officer Lovell.

Frisco police also suggest residents:

Keep all valuables out of sight.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity by calling 972-292-6010 (non-emergency) or 911.

Walk in groups.

Know your location, especially when out walking.

Frisco police say they have seen incidents like this in previous years but do not know if the same criminals are responsible for these incidents. No suspects have been identified yet.