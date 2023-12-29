Frisco police report details former Cowboys player's arrest

FRISCO — Former Cowboys linebacker, Alan Rashaan Evans was arrested on Tuesday, December 26.

Frisco Police say Evans was charged with possession of marijuana in the amount of 2-4 ounces.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) walks on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tony Gutierrez / AP

CBS News Texas obtained the arresting officer's report from Frisco Police.

The report states the officer was patrolling the parking areas north of The Star just before 11:00 p.m. when they noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from a vehicle parked in the garage.

The report continues, "When I got to the Ram, the driver turned off the pickup quickly, hopped out, and began walking away from me. I detected a strong [smell] of burnt marijuana coming from the male..."

The officer identified the vehicle's occupant as Alan Rashaan Evans. "I contacted Alan and asked him if he just smoked in the vehicle," continues the report.

"Alan was on the phone and hung up. I asked Alan how much marijuana was in the vehicle. Alan stated there was "just a nugget". I asked Alan where inside the vehicle the marijuana was located and he stated it was in the ashtray, near the center console area."

The officer reports once a cover officer arrived, they prompted a probable cause search on Evans' vehicle.

"Inside the center console area, in the cup holder, I located a small black ashtray with burnt marijuana residue, marijuana cigarettes (roaches), and rolling papers," detailed the officer.

"I opened up the center console of the Ram and inside I discovered a vacuum-sealable bag typically used for transporting narcotics including marijuana. Inside were three separate baggies of marijuana."

The reported total weight of marijuana in the vehicle was 2.2 ounces.

Alan was transported to the Frisco Police Department Jail, where he was booked without incident.

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, Evans has been waived and Matt Waletzko has been activated from injured reserve to take his seat on the 53-man roster.

Evans is subject to waivers and can be claimed by any of the other 31 teams, or can be signed back to Dallas' practice squad if cleared, according to the team.