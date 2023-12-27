Cowboys release LB Rashaan Evans following drug arrest

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Rashaan Evans from the team following an arrest for possession of marijuana.

The Frisco Police Department arrested and charged Evans on Tuesday with possession of marijuana, 2-4 oz. The Cowboys released the linebacker on Wednesday.

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, Evans has been waived and Matt Waletzko has been activated from injured reserve to take his seat on the 53-man roster. The team said Waletzko is fully recovered from a shoulder injury that cost him the majority of the season.

Evans is subject to waivers and can be claimed by any of the other 31 teams, or can be signed back to Dallas' practice squad if cleared, according to the team.