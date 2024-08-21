Mystery surrounds Frisco middle school student's hospitalization; Frisco mother seeks answers

FRISCO – There's a mystery surrounding what happened to a Frisco ISD middle school student just days into the new school year.

Chandra Weekley said her 12-year-old son, Tristan, has been hospitalized for more than a week and is going in and out of consciousness.

"I haven't eaten or slept," she said.

She said last Tuesday she instructed her Wester Middle School seventh-grader to meet by the tennis courts for pickup.

"I got to the school, looked to where he was supposed to be and he wasn't there," she said.

After an hour of searching, she called 911.

"A lady gets on the phone and she was like we have police that are dispatched close to where you're at and they have a kid," she said.

Weekley says that kid was her son and he was found in a nearby neighborhood foaming at the mouth and unresponsive.

"I walked up and my son was in an ambulance and they were putting the IV in his arm but my son, he didn't flinch," she said.

At the hospital, a test confirmed acetone was in his system.

Weekley said her son recounted that an unfamiliar woman, whom he believed to be a school employee, approached him and attempted to force-feed him an ice cream-like substance.

"I was at the school the next day at 7 o'clock!" she said.

She said school staff showed her security camera footage that revealed her son had walked through the cafeteria two minutes before the bell rang, put down his backpack and ran off campus.

"It looks like he was running from something," she said.

She's been trying to figure out what exactly happened. She's hired an attorney.

"I don't know… I don't know anything," she said.

Frisco police said investigators and school resource officers have spoken to the Weekley family on numerous occasions.

"As part of the investigation, we hope to determine why he chose to leave campus after the bell, as opposed to going to meet his prearranged ride home. Frisco PD currently has no evidence yet to support anything criminal in this matter," police wrote.

Frisco ISD has sent a note to parents, letting them know they take all safety matters and concerns seriously.

"However, we can share that evidence shows the student left district property safely during dismissal and without concern," the district wrote.

"No one has called and said how is Tristan?" Weekley said. "No one has reached out to me and they know his condition. I just want to know why… like what happened?"

Weekley is hoping for more answers soon.