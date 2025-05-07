Frisco gears up for ACM Awards return to The Star

ACM Awards return to Frisco: Country music stars gather for a night to remember

ACM Awards return to Frisco: Country music stars gather for a night to remember

Preparations are underway for one of the biggest nights in country music, the Academy of Country Music Awards. For the third year in a row, the show is returning to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Pulling off a production of this size takes more than just talent, but a well-oiled machine working in harmony behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, setup kicked off inside the Omni Hotel and around The Star, where some of the biggest names in country music are beginning to arrive.

"To have it in Texas makes it really appealing and very fun," said country music legend Reba McEntire, who's back to host the awards for the 18th time. "The cowboys, country music, it all goes hand in hand."

Meanwhile, traffic in the area is starting to slow as road closures and final preparations begin for what's expected to be a night to remember.

Just outside, the ACM Country Kickoff is already in full swing, treating fans to free outdoor performances ahead of the big event.

Inside the venue, all eyes remain on Thursday night's awards.

Top honors up for grabs include Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and Male and Female Artist of the Year.

Breakout artist Ella Langley leads the pack with eight nominations. Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson follow close behind with seven each.

As for what to expect on show night? McEntire offered a small tease.

"I can't wait for y'all to see what I'm wearing tomorrow. I have one jacket that I swear is 150 pounds," she joked.

With the stage set and the stars arriving, all that's left is to let country music's biggest night begin.