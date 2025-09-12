Frisco businesses rally to #SAVEMAIN as downtown construction drags on

Scott Hoffner isn't the only voice on Main Street in Frisco, but he can give you an earful about the difficulty the businesses on the thoroughfare face.

"It's tough when people don't want to come down and deal with trains and traffic and non-access to the businesses," he said.

Frisco is working on three projects downtown, Hoffner said, which impedes profits for the businesses.

Three major projects underway downtown

"What we stand on is the Main Street, that's from First Street to County Road, that's one project. We have the Fourth Street Plaza, which is the intersection of Fourth Street and Main, back to Elm Street, south of Main," Matthew Dubois said.

He said the third project is a four-story garage next to the plaza, adding to the Rail District or the Old Town area.

The enhancements are a destination investment for the city, according to Dubois. He is Frisco's assistant director of capital and development engineering. The cost extends beyond funding and unforeseen circumstances.

City adds signs, hears complaints

"I understand their pain. We're doing whatever we can to maintain access to the businesses throughout construction. We've added wayfinding business signage to help folks when we have to detour or close a side street," he said.

Adding signs, taking complaints, and fielding concerns has not stopped nearly two dozen businesses from meeting privately. The outcome of those talks was announced on Friday afternoon, marking the launch of #SAVEMAIN.

"We're trying to bring awareness to the street and to the losses that the independent businesses have taken over the time of construction that's been going down here on Main Street," Hoffner said.

Drone captures show of support

About 200 people—owners, staff, and supporters—wearing T-shirts to showcase the new effort, held up signs or pushed signage into the ground, and stood in front of their businesses as a drone captured a bird's-eye view.

"I don't want to give particular numbers to each individual business, but there are businesses that have refinanced, gotten loans, borrowed money from their family members to stay afloat and to keep going," he said.

The businesses' website said it needs people to visit, dine, and support establishments on Main Street, purchase gift cards, and spread the new name.

Construction timeline tied to World Cup

Construction in the area began in July 2024 on Main Street, followed by the Fourth Street portion in September, and the parking garage in February. When completed, the Main Street projects will be ready in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tricia Lauerman has been a small business owner for 13 years. She is also a customer of Main Street.

"I started out in this area of Main Street, and I just watched it change and grow, and I'm really excited about the changes that are happening, but I know it has to be really hard on the merchants here," she said. "So I do everything I can to come down and sneak in the back way."

City staff dine and meet monthly

Dubois said he or someone from his staff meets with the businesses each month. He said they also support the businesses economically by eating at the restaurants and inviting people downtown.

According to Dubois, the projects should be finished by the end of the year or January at the latest. He said roadways will be finished, and the sidewalks should be accessible. Decorative items will follow.

"But we just want to be here when it's done," Hoffner said.

Businesses seek financial assistance now

Before the city reaches the finish line, Hoffner said businesses will need financial assistance. The city provided CBS News Texas where businesses can currently seek relief.