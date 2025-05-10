How to get free mobile health screenings and services throughout North Texas

Affording healthcare services or screenings because of cost is something some people in North Texas know all too well. An event at a local church on Saturday provided the community with health services and free wellness items.

From CPR training to vision and dental care, as well as mammograms, wellness exams, and cancer screenings, people got their healthcare needs met at Rising Star Baptist Church in Fort Worth for the second annual Wellness for Life Community Resource Day.

About 35 vendors gave out free food, diapers, and hygiene products, all while educating the community.

Nina Burgos, director of Texas Health's Wellness for Life Mobile Health, said the event is crucial to make sure people get the care they need.

"We know that access to preventative care can be challenging for individuals, so it's very important for us to be able to offer services out in this community so that community members can take advantage of these services and access to not only the health screenings but the education and resources that we have to offer," Burgos said.

A walk-through colon, "Marge the Colon," showed the importance of early screenings to catch any issues. It demonstrated what Crohn's disease, polyps, and advanced cancer look like.

Texas Health has mobile units traveling throughout the area if you missed the event. The program is ongoing in 14 North Texas counties. Click here for more information.