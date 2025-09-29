Need to apply to college? Texans can do so for free Oct. 13-19

High school seniors in Texas who haven't applied to college yet will have a free opportunity to do so in October.

It's part of a new program called Free College Application Week, which takes place Oct. 13-19. It was created by the passage of Senate Bill 2231 during the 89th Legislative Session.

The bill calls for all public colleges and universities in Texas to waive admission application fees for Texas residents who apply to undergraduate programs via ApplyTexas.

"Texas prioritizes opportunities for students to pursue the best education they need to succeed in high demand, good-paying jobs after graduation," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "During free college application week, Texans can apply to their preferred colleges or universities without application fees. By supporting our students today, we are investing in a stronger Texas tomorrow."

To qualify, the applicant must be applying for undergraduate admission at a public institution in Texas. It includes first-time college students and transfer students.

Applications must be submitted through ApplyTexas by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19 to qualify. Applications that are started but not submitted will not be eligible.

Every year after this year, Free College Application Week will be during the second full week of October, according to the governor's office.