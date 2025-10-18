Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, cleared to return after medical leave, church says

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, has been cleared by his medical team to resume pastoral and leadership duties following his temporary medical leave, the church says.

Haynes had stepped away to focus on surgery and recovery, said Alisha Trusty, chief strategist for the church, in a letter to its membership.

"We thank God for hearing those prayers and for restoring his health," Trusty said. "Together, we remained steadfast in our mission, continued to serve our community spiritually, and stood for justice."

Pastor reflects on healing journey

In the statement, Haynes — who has served as senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church for 40 years — said he feels reenergized and ready to continue building hope, justice, and healing.

Plans are for him to return at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the church.

"I am grateful to God for healing and restoration, and to my Friendship-West family and the community for your prayers, patience, and love," Haynes said. "This journey reminded me of the power of faith, rest, and community support. I return reenergized, refocused, and ready to continue the work of building hope, justice, and healing together."

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Getty Images

Church emphasizes faith and support

The announcement highlights God's healing power and the strength of community support, the church said.

A message from Haynes has been made available on YouTube.

Haynes active in national leadership

Haynes serves on the boards of the Conference of National Black Churches, National Action Network, and IC3 Church and Development Conference.

He took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson's longtime civil rights organization, the Rainbow Push Coalition, in 2023, but resigned a few months later.

McGruder led during absence

Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, executive pastor, assumed pastoral and ministry responsibilities during Haynes' absence.