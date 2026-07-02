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Slim rain chances, partly cloudy skies expected as Fourth of July approaches in North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Thursday is off to another warm and muggy start, featuring sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s.

The only change to the forecast will be the return of some rain chances, mainly east of I-35. These storms are "diurnally driven," which means they occur at peak daytime heating and fizzle out once we lose sunlight.

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Highs by Thursday afternoon will be in the mid- to upper-90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the forecast will be similar to Thursday, with 10-20% rain chances.

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Looking ahead to next week, the 10-20% rain chances continue with temperatures approaching 100° by next Wednesday. 

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