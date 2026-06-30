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Hot, muggy and breezy conditions continue for North Texas ahead of Fourth of July

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Tuesday morning is off to another warm start, with temperatures in the 70s.  Expect another day with breezy winds, hot temperatures and Saharan dust in the sky. Most of the dust will move out of North Texas by Wednesday. 

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Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will feel like triple digits, and this trend will continue into the Fourth of July weekend.  Because dew points will drop slightly toward the end of the workweek, high temperatures should finally reach the 100° mark by Saturday.

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There's just a slim 10% chance of showers in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with slightly better rain chances on Sunday and Monday at 20%. Until then, temperatures will continue to heat up, and the feel-like temperatures will be at 100°+ each day.  Stay cool. 

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