Hot, muggy and breezy conditions continue for North Texas ahead of Fourth of July

Tuesday morning is off to another warm start, with temperatures in the 70s. Expect another day with breezy winds, hot temperatures and Saharan dust in the sky. Most of the dust will move out of North Texas by Wednesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will feel like triple digits, and this trend will continue into the Fourth of July weekend. Because dew points will drop slightly toward the end of the workweek, high temperatures should finally reach the 100° mark by Saturday.

There's just a slim 10% chance of showers in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with slightly better rain chances on Sunday and Monday at 20%. Until then, temperatures will continue to heat up, and the feel-like temperatures will be at 100°+ each day. Stay cool.