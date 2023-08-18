Watch CBS News
Denton police end search for missing 13-year-old boy

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

UPDATE: Angel has been found safely and is back home.

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Denton police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The department said the boy, named Angel, was last seen in the 5300 block of E. McKinney Street wearing a black sweater and jeans.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Angel's whereabouts is asked to call the Denton Police Department.

