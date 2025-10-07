Fort Worth Zoo names baby elephant after Texas flower: Meet Lady Bird

Fort Worth Zoo’s new baby elephant needs a name — vote by Oct. 6

The newest baby at the Fort Worth Zoo officially has a name.

After opening up voting to the public, the female Asian elephant calf was named Lady Bird.

The zoo said over 18,000 people voted between three possible names. The other two choices were Yellow Rose and Black-eyed Susan, each representing the Texas-flower theme.

The baby's new name is an ode to Lady Bird Johnson, the former first lady from Texas who was known for her love of nature and wildflowers.

The zoo said Lady Bird now weighs 320 pounds and has been showing signs of confidence and curiosity. She will venture off on her own but never out of sight of her mom, the zoo said.

Lady Bird was born on Aug. 18. Her mother is 26-year-old Bluebonnet, who was the first elephant calf born in the zoo's history. Her father is named Romeo, and she is a full sibling to brother Brazos, who is almost 4.

Lady Bird and her family are on-habitat in the zoo's Elephant Springs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every day, weather permitting, according to the zoo.