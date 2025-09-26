Fort Worth Zoo announces birth of female elephant calf, launches poll to pick a name

The Fort Worth Zoo announced a new addition to its elephant herd: A female Asian elephant calf.

The calf was born on Aug, 18 standing 36 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, the zoo said in a news release Friday morning. The calf's mother is 26-year-old Bluebonnet, who was the first elephant calf born in the zoo's history. Her father is named Romeo, and she is a full sibling to brother Brazos, who is almost 4.

"Both mother and baby have been quietly bonding behind the scenes since the calf's birth in August. This early bonding is crucial for the calf's healthy development and the mother-baby bond. During this time, it has also been important for her to become familiar with her surroundings before making a public debut," the news release said.

The calf made her public debut Friday, and will be on-habitat in the zoo's Elephant Springs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every day, weather permitting, the zoo said.

Naming contest for baby elephant

The zoo is asking for the public's input for what to name the baby calf.

In honor of her mother Bluebonnet, the zoo is presenting three options for Texas flower-themed names. A poll is live on the zoo's website; Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

The choices are:

Lady Bird ("Birdie") : Named after First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, who was known for her love of nature and wildflowers.

: Named after First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, who was known for her love of nature and wildflowers. Yellow Rose ("Rosie") : Named after the Texas song and legend about the "Yellow Rose of Texas."

: Named after the Texas song and legend about the "Yellow Rose of Texas." Black-eyed Susan ("Susie"): Named after the Texas-native wildflower with golden petals.

The zoo will announce the winning name on Tuesday, Oct. 7.