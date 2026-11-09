U.S. Attorney Raybould to discuss Fort Worth violent crime reduction efforts

Several law enforcement agencies are convening Monday afternoon to discuss recent work to reduce violent crime in Fort Worth.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a press release sent earlier in the morning that it and other agencies would be on hand to discuss recent federal actions tied to an initiative in the city. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould is set to speak. The briefing will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office location on Cherry Street in Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas will livestream the briefing.

The press release mentioned that Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Fort Worth Police Deputy Chief Mark Barthen are set to be present, along with representatives from the county district attorney's office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, ATF Dallas, U.S. Marshals Service, the DEA's Dallas division, Homeland Security Investigations' Dallas office, and the FBI's Dallas field office.