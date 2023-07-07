Fort Worth teen Angelina Williams still missing 1 month later

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are searching for Angelina Hope Williams, 17, who was reported missing from the northwest area of Fort Worth a month ago.

She's described as 5 foot 4, 240 pounds with brown eyes and black and green hair.

Police said she was last seen in the 6500 block of Fitzgerald Street.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 817.392.4222.