Fort Worth suburb on edge after multiple cars broken into 2 days in a row

FORT WORTH — Residents at the Aura apartment complex in the Fort Worth suburb of Benbrook are on edge tonight after multiple cars in the community were broken into, two days in a row.

"Shocked, it's been a very peaceful neighborhood," said resident Bill Mundy. "We've never had any issues or problems like this."

Benbrook Police say on Tuesday morning between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. at least 12 cars were broken into.

Some of the cars were locked but had their windows broken. Police say while car break-ins are not unusual around North Texas it is unusual that this community was hit on two separate occasions.

Police stepped up patrols of the area on Tuesday night. But on Wednesday morning they got a call from a woman in the complex who saw someone breaking into a car. When officers arrived, they spotted at least two suspects who took off at a high speed in a stolen vehicle.

At least seven cars in the complex were broken into on Wednesday morning. While some cars had nothing taken from inside, the burglars took at least two firearms from two separate cars.

Residents said the front gate of the complex has been broken for several weeks but it appeared to be fixed on Thursday. But people are still worried the burglars could return.

"I'm more alert now kind of paying more attention to it," said Mundy.

We contacted the property manager for the apartment complex but they would not answer our questions regarding the incident.

Benbrook Police are asking residents to remember to lock your vehicles and take valuables like firearms out of your car at night.