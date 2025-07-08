Fort Worth singer-songwriter Joshua Weathers raises $337,000 for Central Texas flood relief

Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Josh Weathers raised $337,000 for those affected by last week's Central Texas floods during a livestream benefit concert Monday night.

Weathers said he was supposed to play a show at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels over the weekend, but the show was canceled in the wake of the tragedy.

"I know guys that are tough in law enforcement," Weathers said. "And it's hitting them hard. It's been pretty gut-wrenching."

With the floods on his mind, Weathers began to plan a benefit concert.

It started out with an idea to just go live on his phone. But the idea soon grew, with more than a dozen people stepping up to help, and others donating items to auction off to benefit those affected by the floods.

Weathers said he had no idea he'd be able to raise as much money as he did.

"I don't even know what to say about that besides Texans care about Texans," said Weathers. "Texans really stepped up last night just in four hours."

Weathers said he now plans to work with Kerr County authorities to make sure the money goes where it's most needed.