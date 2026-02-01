Fire at Fort Worth senior complex displaces dozens, sends one to hospital: "You better get out"

A fire at a Fort Worth apartment complex for seniors has left many residents without a place to stay.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation, and one person was taken to a hospital. But the main concern for residents is where they are going to sleep.

Esperanza Aruijo didn't have time to think on Sunday morning.

She just had to go.

"I opened the door, and I saw people walking, and they said, 'You better get out, it's a fire,'" said Aruijo.

Sprinklers kept flames contained

Fort Worth Fire says a fire started on the fourth floor of the Linwood Square senior living apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Thankfully, it's not as big a fire as it could have been. That sprinkler system took care of that situation pretty easily," said Kyle Clay, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

More than 50 residents evacuated

Firefighters helped more than 50 people evacuate the building because they used wheelchairs or had trouble walking.

One man was taken to a hospital, but otherwise, no one was seriously hurt. But Aruijo and others will have to find somewhere else to stay.

"It's wet. It's going to be bad for me. I don't want to stay here, I can't stay here," said Aruijo.

Temporary housing still uncertain

Aruijo can stay with her daughter, who lives nearby. Others were told the Red Cross would help them find a place to stay.

Residents say they still haven't heard from management.

"Right now, she said the Red Cross is going to come and talk to you, that's what she said," said Aruijo.

Cause remains under investigation

The company that owns the building has not responded to requests for comment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.