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Man killed in suspected road‑rage shooting on I‑35W service road in Fort Worth, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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Police say a possible road‑rage confrontation between two men traveling north on I‑35 in Fort Worth on Thursday ended with one man fatally shot and the other calling authorities to report the incident.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of the North Freeway service road amid reports of a shooting.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, both vehicles exited at Meacham Boulevard, where an altercation occurred at the traffic light. One driver shot the other, then called the police to report the shooting.

Officers and fire crews arrived, and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The shooter has been detained and is speaking with homicide detectives, authorities said.

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CBS News Texas

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's identity and cause of death.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information at (817) 392‑4222. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com or by calling (817) 469‑8477.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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