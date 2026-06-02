Fort Worth residents push for moratorium on data center growth

The debate over data centers in Fort Worth is heating up.

Tuesday, residents gathered in front of City Hall to urge city leaders to put a moratorium on new data center developments. The push comes as Fort Worth City Council also held a work session to discuss future data center projects.

Jalyn Gordon, a Fort Worth resident and the founder of The Communiversity, said the rapid growth of data centers across North Texas is a major concern.

Advocates cite water use, noise, and environmental impact

Gordon worries the fast-track approval of data centers in Fort Worth could negatively impact her family and community, one of those being the Black Mountain data center in southeast Fort Worth.

"I'm absolutely concerned about the environmental impact, and also concerned about how data centers are a part of a techno fascist strategy across the globe… so it's a way that powers that may be are going to come together, conglomerate, all things in regard to surveillance, power and they're using technology as a way to do that," said Gordon. "There's a way that we can live our day-to-day lives, without this increased use of technology that's exploitative to people and the environment."

Ann Zadeh with Community Design Fort Worth shares many of the same concerns. Zadeh and Gordon are part of a growing coalition asking the Fort Worth City Council to put a pause on the construction of any new data centers within city limits.

Zadeh believes the city needs to hear from more residents before signing off on new projects, which she feels isn't happening. Zadeh said Fort Worth's current zoning ordinance does not specifically define data centers or establish regulations for them.

"There's large impacts on the use of water, there's impact on nearby neighbors when it comes to noise that comes from them, there are just so many unknowns when it comes to them," Zadeh said. "They need to be thoroughly researched so that the negative impacts can be mitigated and the positive things that they're technically supposed to bring can be brought to the table."

City council reviews zoning and development rules

Tuesday, the council met to discuss data center development regulations, including zoning, development and noise regulations, water utility requirements and economic development. The work session lasted about an hour and a half. Councilmember Michael Crain said this was initiated to put parameters in place.

"So, we have one chance to get it right," Crain said. "We have to balance, I would say, quality of life for our neighbors and neighborhoods, at the same time not discouraging commercial growth in our city."

Crain said he doesn't support a formal moratorium, but believes a natural moratorium will happen because he said ultimately the approval of data centers must happen at the state level before breaking ground.

After Tuesday's work session, Crain sent a statement saying, "Today's work session shows Fort Worth is serious about getting data center development right the first time. We will have a robust discussion with residents to get their feedback on these proposals and how we move forward. By requiring best‑in‑class standards on zoning and our natural resources, we are making it clear that economic growth cannot come at the expense of our neighborhoods' health, safety, and quality of life. Fort Worth is leading the way in Texas by insisting on data centers that are quieter, cleaner, and more responsible, and by putting protections in place so residents see the benefits without bearing the burdens. We have one chance to get this right, and I'm proud that Fort Worth is choosing to lead, not follow, when it comes to responsible data center rules."

Black Mountain project and future votes on the horizon

The Black Mountain site plan zoning request is set for June 23. Council is also set to discuss zoning rules on August 11.