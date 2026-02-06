Fort Worth police release photos of six suspects in Stockyards beating

Fort Worth police have released photos of six unidentified men wanted in connection with a violent assault in the Stockyards just before Christmas.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 140 block of East Exchange Avenue. Detectives say the group beat a man who was alone, leaving him with serious injuries. After the assault, the men were seen walking into a nearby hotel.

Fort Worth Police Department

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to call Fort Worth police at (817) 392‑4375.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (817) 469‑8477.