Officer fatally shoots suspect after pursuit in south Fort Worth, police chief says

An officer fatally shot a suspect Saturday night after a short pursuit near I‑35 in far south Fort Worth, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

At about 8 p.m., Garcia said officers were searching in the 9000 block of South Freeway for an individual whose original offense was the sexual assault of a minor and who had allegedly cut off their ankle monitor.

The suspect fled, prompting a short pursuit. When officers approached, the suspect produced a handgun, Garcia said. An officer fired, striking the individual, who died at the scene, he said.

Garcia said the department expects to provide additional details at a press conference later in the coming week.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.