Fort Worth police seek help finding mother of deceased newborn left in front yard

By Annie Gimbel

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for the mother of an unidentified deceased newborn left in the front yard of a home in the 5100 block of Birchman Avenue. 

Police said someone placed the baby there between the hours of 10 p.m. on June 5 and 6:40 a.m. on June 6.

In hopes of identifying the newborn, and also to help the mother who may need medical attention, police are asking for the public's help. Anyone in the area is asked to watch their video surveillance for anything that may help investigators. 

If anyone has information, please contact Investigators at 682.382.1510 or 682.382.1524.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 12:14 PM

