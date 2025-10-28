Fort Worth police officers describe saving 1-year-old girl who was pinned under car after crash

Fort Worth police officer Edwin Bounds and Sgt. Ryan Nichols are receiving well-deserved recognition for saving the life of a young Texan.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, a woman and her 1-year-old daughter were ejected from their vehicle after a violent crash on I-30 and Eastchase Parkway in East Fort Worth.

The daughter was trapped under the SUV, and the officers and bystanders worked together to lift the vehicle and pull the girl out. She had a pulse, but was not breathing.

Body camera video showed an officer began chest compressions, and after some tense moments the girl started crying.

She and her mother were both taken to hospitals and were expected to fully recover.

Bounds, Nichols and Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia are scheduled to speak about the incident at 2:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above, or on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel.