Fort Worth police officer shoots man firing gun in neighborhood, department says

A Fort Worth police officer shot a suspect who was firing a gun on a neighborhood street on Wednesday night.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Bonita Drive near White Settlement Road in the northwestern part of the city just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers saw the man firing a gun towards homes in the neighborhood and ordered him to stop, police chief Eddie Garcia said. The man ignored officers and walked toward them still armed, the department said, and one officer shot him.

Officers, and then paramedics, treated the suspect on the scene and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt.

It was not clear what led to the initial domestic disturbance call, or why the suspect was shooting. He has not yet been identified.