Fort Worth Police Officer Michael Williams fired following administrative investigation

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Following an administrative investigation into an incident on February 17, Fort Worth Police Officer Michael Williams was fired.

The department stated Williams was involved in a verbal altercation with workers at a business in Boyd. He reportedly showed his gun, which made workers "fear for their safety and the safety of the other customers," according to a news release.

Williams was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation. But after a review of that investigation, Williams' chain of command determined he violated multiple FWPD policies.

Chief Noakes agreed, according to the release.

"The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," the chief shared in the release.