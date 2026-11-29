A Fort Worth Police officer was arrested earlier this month, accused of possessing drugs in neighboring Parker County.

The department announced in a news release on Sunday that Kenneth Lup was arrested on Friday, Nov. 20. Fort Worth Police deferred further comment about Lup's arrest to Parker County authorities.

Fort Worth Police noted that Lup has been with the department since 2013 and was assigned to the narcotics unit. He's now on restricted duty for the duration of ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Parker County officials for more information.