Fort Worth police identify carjacking suspect shot after high-speed chase

FORT WORTH – Police have identified the carjacking suspect who was shot after leading them on a high-speed chase through northeastern Fort Worth.

The suspect, 26-year-old Trevor Davila, remains hospitalized in stable condition, Fort Worth police said Thursday.

Earlier this week, police released dashcam and aerial videos of the moment on July 11 when officers shot Davila.

Around 5 p.m. on July 11, officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle, which they attempted to stop. The driver fled and officers chased the suspect for about 20 minutes as he drove "recklessly," ramming into a patrol car, Fort Worth police Sgt. Leah Wagner said this week.

The pursuit ended when police deployed spikes in the road and the suspect wrecked the vehicle he was driving.

After wrecking the vehicle, the suspect is seen on police dashcam and aerial video, getting out with a long gun in his hands, approaching another person in a white SUV, and attempting to carjack them.

Officers tried to engage with the suspect as he continued to act "in a threatening way" and ultimately shot at him, Wagner said. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. No officers or civilians were injured, according to Wagner.