Fort Worth paramedic accused of sexually assaulting a patient, Saginaw police say

A paramedic with the Fort Worth Fire Department is facing allegations of sexually assaulting a patient in a Saginaw home.

Luke Dickens, 35, turned himself in on Feb. 6 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault. He was released on bond earlier this week.

The Saginaw Police Department said it started investigating on Jan. 13 after the victim filed a report with the Fort Worth Police Department. Saginaw PD said Dickens, who was assigned to the Mobile Integrated Healthcare unit, had a scheduled home healthcare visit with the victim on Dec. 30 in the 500 block of Ridgecrest Drive. The alleged assault took place during that visit.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said that Dickens has been placed on administrative leave. He has worked for the department since July of 2025. He started working for MedStar, Tarrant County's former ambulance service before it was merged into Fort Worth Fire, in 2022.

"The Fort Worth Fire Department takes any and all accusations of this nature seriously. We are working in complete cooperation with the Saginaw Police Department. A thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted," the department said in a statement.