Fort Worth organization raises awareness and support for veteran suicide prevention

An estimated 22 men and women who have served in our military are dying in battle each day.

It's not from a battle in a combat zone, but rather a battle going on inside their own minds.

Preventing suicide among US veterans is one of the missions that a Fort Worth-based organization is focused on addressing and bringing to the public's attention.

When she joined the Marine Corps as a teenager, Kara Martin thought she had her career and future planned out.

"I really enjoyed my time there," said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Kara Martin. "I was only 17 when I went in."

Her first years were spent building trust with her fellow Marines in a unit trained to believe in loyalty to each other above all. But when the young sergeant was sent to Afghanistan in 2011, Martin said that code was broken.

"I endured a lot of sexual harassment in the military," said Martin.

Harassment that she said escalated.

"Some of my closest comrades, my fellow Marines, were those responsible for sexually harassing me, and then ultimately, while I was on tour," Martin said.

"I was sexually assaulted by one of my fellow Marines at night while I was on the operating base in Afghanistan," she said.

It led Martin to forego her dream of a military career.

The trauma that the mother of two, who lives in Saginaw, has dealt with since then became overwhelming earlier this year.

"Everybody around me would be better off if I wasn't here because I was damaged," said Martin. "Because the people I trusted hurt me the most."

Martin became one of dozens of U.S. veterans who attempt suicide every day.

"I took a bunch of medication that I was prescribed and I told everybody that I loved them and asked them to take care of my family," Martin said. "And I took them and just hoped that I wouldn't wake up."

An average of 22 U.S. veterans a day die from suicide.

Martin recovered from her attempt and got the help she needed from the Airpower Foundation.

"That's the first time that I've received treatment—actually received treatment—that really helped me get through what I was going through and learn new coping skills," said Martin.

The 36-year-old is now an advocate and will be taking part in Airpower Foundation's month-long Walk 22 event that starts on Sunday in Fort Worth.

Of all the worthy resources and services that the nonprofit offers veterans, mental health treatment might be the most important and most needed.

"This has always been something that is kind of taboo or in the dark or in the shadows and we want to shine a light on it and make it ok to talk about," said Melissa Dabi, the Airpower Foundation Executive Director.

Martin said she's on a path of healing, but only because of the treatment she continues to receive.

"They haven't just over and over again changed my life," she said. "They have ultimately saved my life ... I do not let the negative things that happened define me."