Fort Worth man who allegedly shot at police hospitalized after officers return fire

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — This afternoon, Fort Worth police provided an update about an officer-involved shooting that took place in the Wedgwood neighborhood last week.

On Tuesday, March 14, just after 7:30 p.m., a woman called 911 from the 5600 block of Wedgworth Road. She told dispatchers that her husband, Robert Ramos, 64, had been drinking all day, threatened her, and was waving around a handgun.

The woman said she told Ramos that she was going to call 911, and he said to "go ahead, because there's gonna be a battle."

Police responded to the scene and encountered Ramos in a front yard as he walked around with the handgun. One officer, who is certified as a mental health officer, spoke to Ramos for over 20 minutes, trying to convince him to put the gun down.

Ramos refused to put the gun down and at one point, moved behind a tree near the driveway. He allegedly fired three shots toward the officer who had been speaking with him.

The officer returned fire with his rifle. Two officers who had taken positions along the north side of the house also fired their guns at Ramos. He was hit and fell to the ground. Officers began rendering first aid before medical personnel arrived and took him to the hospital in stable condition.

Ramos is still in the hospital and remains in stable condition. He has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and will be arrested when he is discharged.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said that the department's Crisis Intervention Team was travelling to the location while officers spoke with Ramos but did not arrive before shots were fired. He said that the team's limited resources and high demand mean that it is unable to respond to every incident.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting and the officers involved have since returned to work.