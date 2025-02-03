Fort Worth man acquitted in friend's fatal stabbing, cites self-defense

TARRANT COUNTY – A jury has acquitted a Fort Worth man of murder in the fatal stabbing of his friend in late July 2023, in a case described by defense lawyers as a "heartbreaking reminder of how quickly chaos can escalate into tragedy."

In Judge Lee Gabriel's court, jurors took less than three hours to find 43-year-old Juan Ramos Escamilla not guilty, determining he acted in self-defense in the death of Augustine Pineda, according to his defense team.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 31, 2023, at Escamilla's house in the 4500 block of Merida Avenue. Escamilla was arrested at the scene after stabbing Pineda once in the abdomen.

According to his defense team, Pineda was drunk, aggressive, and violent when he lunged at Escamilla. Escamilla, attempting to protect himself and his wife, stabbed Pineda with a pocketknife.

"Juan was forced to defend himself, his wife, and her friends in a moment of fear and confusion during an argument with his friend," defense attorney Kara Carreras said in a news release.

"Everyone has the right to defend themselves and those they love," said Christy Jack, another defense team member.

Escamilla testified in his defense, recalling Pineda's aggressive behavior and how a physical altercation occurred outside between Pineda and several females, including Escamilla's wife, according to his defense team.

"This was a classic case of self-defense and I'm grateful the jury agreed," Jack said.