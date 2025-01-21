Fort Worth ISD to unveil new plan to boost student literacy levels, academic progress

FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth Independent School District and city leaders plan to unveil a new plan Tuesday night to make sure more students can read at grade level.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, members will vote on both a strategic plan for the district and a resolution aimed at improving student literacy.

CBS News Texas

District leaders and city leaders, including Mayor Mattie Parker, announced a "new, intense focus on failure to read at grade level" at a news conference before the board meeting.

State testing results show two-thirds of FWISD students fail to meet grade-level standards.

In August, the mayor called for sweeping changes, saying the district fell 11 percentage points below Dallas ISD and 14 below Houston ISD. A month later, the superintendent resigned.

Since then, the district has been working behind the scenes to outline ways to improve student performance.

"We're very transparent, we know our reputation not the best reputation around Tarrant County," said FWISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar. "Urban school students are just as smart or smarter than suburban students, so we need to provide them with that education as well."

The strategic plan the board is expected to adopt tonight calls for the district to "redirect and allocate funds to support a literacy-focused organizational model," as well as to implement a literacy plan across all grade levels.

The plan also calls for half of the district's third graders to score on grade level in reading and math by 2029. Currently, only a third do.

"When we compare ourselves to some of the urban districts around the state of Texas – Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas – we are trending at the bottom and not making the gains as quickly as some of the urban districts in literacy," Molinar said. "… So this literacy plan, as well as the strategic plan, is really our next steps of doing action steps towards rebuilding our literacy fluency and making those gains for our students as well."

Literacy advocates are optimistic it could reverse the alarming trends in the district.

"We really can't solve any other problems in education until we ensure that all of our kids are reading proficiently enough to do well in school," said Dr. Robert Rogers, president of the Reading League Texas (https://tx.thereadingleague.org/). "And we haven't focused on that for years. And there's I'm just thrilled that there's a new focus now."

Documents released by the district outline a five-point approach to literacy:

1. Comprehensive Instructional Framework for Literacy

2. Literacy Instructional Resource Alignment and Implementation

3. Educator Competency Development to Support Literacy

4. Student Literacy Screening and Progress Monitoring

5. Budget Alignment to Support Literacy