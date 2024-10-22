Fort Worth Interim superintendent aims to become problem solver for district's issues

FORT WORTH — Dr. Karen Calvert Molina laughed at and embraced the possible title of educational detective to Fort Worth Independent School District's issues. But Molina is ready to give the challenge board a chance.

"I love to solve problems, like figure out, like, there has to be a solution, you know, there has to be like, what are we missing?" Molina said.

The 27-year education veteran is serving her second tour as an interim superintendent for Fort Worth ISD. First, she stepped in at the request of the Board of Trustees following the departure of Kent Scribner, who helmed the district from 2015 to 2022.

Molinar became the interim leader until the trustees approved Dr. Angelica Ramsey the next month. Ramsey resigned in September. Her departure came with the flexibility to remain on the payroll as an ambassador of public relations with a hefty severance package and the ability to work for other school systems.

Molinar said her job is increasing test scores, re-engaging community and business partners, and reassuring parents. She's risen from the classroom to school leadership to district governance. Molinar is taking the risk of vying for superintendent with some peer support.

"This is what I do. Like my child's been raised in the school system. She grew up watching me assistant principal on up, like it's part of our life and our home," Molinar said.

As deputy superintendent for Fort Worth ISD, Molinar had a seat at the table, a voice of persuasion and homegrown clout. Even as the interim superintendent, she adds high-stake decision-making that already has her up at night passionately trying to piece together success.

"It's a risk, but you can't dedicate all the years I have here and not take that chance. Like, I have to do it," she said.

According to Molinar, there is an urgency that her team must meet.

"It's our kids, it's our future. They only do third grade once. You only want them to do third grade once, second grade once, be a freshman one time," Molinar said. "So, if we don't have an urgency about every minute of every day, then we're failing them. And our scores are not where they need to be."

Those high-stakes test scores are challenging and problematic, but she opposes blaming educators and students.

"So, it's interesting that people consider it a problem versus trying to figure out 'why the connections' because I consider it not one or the other," she said. "It's like, what are we missing from it?"

She said the testing solutions could be giving teachers more support to ensure educators can dedicate more time to instruction. Molinar wonders if students' expectations are clear and if parents feel connected enough to support success. So, her team is working on the missing pieces.

"Are we working, and we all have that same mindset: that students come first, schools come first," Molinar asked. "If we're asking them to do something for us in a department, that's wrong."

Molinar acknowledges the career span for a superintendent has shortened. She said it could be three years in an urban district like Fort Worth ISD for the person hired.