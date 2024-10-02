Former Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angélica Ramsey's buyout totals nearly $550,000, documents show

NORTH TEXAS – Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angélica Ramsey, who recently resigned amid criticism, will receive nearly $550,000 as part of a buyout agreement. The voluntary resignation agreement, obtained by CBS News Texas, was signed in late September.

Ramsey, named superintendent in September 2022, is on paid leave while continuing to receive her full salary of $335,000 annually and benefits. She will continue as the district's public relations ambassador until her final day of employment on Aug. 30, 2025. The agreement also allows her to be paid for work outside the district as an employee, consultant, and independent contractor.

The buyout agreement calls for her to receive $48,539 for unused vacation, sick, and personal leave, and payments of $247,561 on Oct. 1 and $247,561 by January 2025.

Her replacement has yet to be named.

During a closed session, the Fort Worth ISD board recently accepted her resignation by a vote of 8 to 1.

Before her resignation, more than 40 community leaders called for a district turnaround plan, and Mayor Mattie Parker voiced dissatisfaction with the district's stagnant state. The district's poor accountability ratings and STAAR test results were also points of contention.