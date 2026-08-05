Fort Worth ISD launches new school year with lots of fanfare at convocation amidst state takeover

Fort Worth ISD kicked off the 2026-27 school year Wednesday morning with its convocation, hosting 11,000 teachers for the first time at Dickies Arena. The new school year begins as the district faces its first semester under a state takeover.

The specter of the takeover wasn't apparent on Wednesday morning; the convocation itself was a large-scale pep rally, featuring live music, games, cheering, and dancing, all to boost morale and propel teachers forward. Superintendent Pete Licata, donning a cowboy hat, addressed the anxiety of the school year; Licata was appointed by the Texas Education Agency, along with a board of managers, to replace the elected school board.

The district has recognized 19 struggling campuses, naming them as ELEVATE campuses, that need help improving grades. Those schools have gotten more attention recently, including changes to some principal and teacher roles. Delain Sandifer, president of David K. Sellars Elementary School, told CBS News Texas the new school year brings a hopeful outlook.

"I'm excited, optimistic. For years, I've told my staff, I've told my family, 'People have always told us some things need to change and some things need to be fixed.' We now have the solution," Sanders said, 'but there is some unknown because it is new to anyone, but I can say that answers are in the district."

Fort Worth ISD also shared preliminary A-F grade accountability ratings. Many campuses did jump gradewise, including some of the ELEVATE campuses. The data also shows the district has decreased the number of campuses with D and F grades from the previous school year.