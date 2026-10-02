Fort Worth ISD relocating Meacham Middle School students after heavy rain damages campus, superintendent says

Heavy rainfall left portions of Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth unsafe for occupancy, prompting Fort Worth ISD to relocate students to a vacant school beginning Tuesday, the district announced Friday.

In a letter to families, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Peter Licata said district facilities staff, contractors, and safety teams determined that repairs at Meacham, which is undergoing a major renovation and expansion, will take several weeks.

No school will be held for Meacham students on Monday, Licata said.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we cannot reopen the building until we are confident that the campus is fully safe and operational," Licata said. "While this news is understandably disappointing and disruptive, I want to assure you that we have acted quickly to ensure that learning continues with as little interruption as possible."

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Meacham Middle School staff will report to the Briscoe Elementary School building on Monday, and all students will attend classes at Briscoe, which is currently unoccupied, beginning Tuesday, Licata said.

"We recognize that a school serves as more than a building. It is a community," Licata said. "Many of our students and families may feel anxious about this unexpected change, and we are committed to providing support throughout this transition."

Students will keep their current teachers, courses, programs, and Meacham bell schedule. The same principal, assistant principals, counselors, and support staff will continue to serve students. Support services, interventions, and accommodations will also continue, according to Licata.

Students will also continue participating in the same extracurricular and athletic activities.

The district is preparing classrooms, transportation, technology, food service, and student support systems at Briscoe, Licata said. Additional details on transportation, arrival and dismissal procedures, campus maps, and other logistics were expected on Friday.

"We understand this situation may create challenges for some families, and we deeply appreciate your patience, flexibility, and partnership," Licata said. "Our focus is clear: keeping students safe, maintaining continuity in instruction, and ensuring every student continues to learn and thrive."

Families with questions are asked to call 817-814-1950 or contact Principal Joycelyn Moore at joycelyn.moore@fwisd.org.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.