Fort Worth ISD investigating social media comment calling for ICE at high school

FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth Independent School District launched an investigation into a social media comment allegedly made by a substitute teacher, a board member said, calling for immigration enforcement officers to visit North Side High School.

The post comes after the Trump administration threw out immigration protections for schools and stepped up Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests. It quickly went viral.

A screen grab of the now-viral social media post on X shows a comment to ICE that states, "Y'all should come to Fort Worth, TX to Northside High School. I have many students that don't even speak English."

The account that made the post has been made private and CBS News Texas has been unable to verify it.

Fort Worth ISD responded quickly, as did many families who have children attending North Side High School, where 93% of the students identify as Hispanic or Latino.

"There is a trust between the educator and the students," said Fort Worth Councilperson Carlos Flores, whose district includes North Side High School. "With this controversial and very inappropriate tweet: that's broken that trust. So I understand why people are hurt and concerned about it."

In a letter to students and parents, Fort Worth ISD said the district is actively investigating the post, is committed to the safety of its students and does not keep track of immigration status information for students or families.

"Students can still go to school and have a safe place to learn," said Flores. "That's vital, that's important, Fort Worth ISD will continue to provide that."

Flores asked families to let the investigation play out.

"We shouldn't be overly concerned about speculation, about what the federal government may do," said Flores.