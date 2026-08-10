1 arrested, 4 detained after student reportedly photographed with gun at Fort Worth high school, authorities say

It started with a social media post: a picture of several students with a gun, reportedly taken inside Fort Worth's O.D. Wyatt High School. It put the school into a full lockdown on the first day of the school year.

Just before 2 p.m., Fort Worth police were called to the school on E. Seminary Drive, where a person was reportedly seen with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they were told that a group of five individuals was seen in a "photo taken inside the high school displaying a firearm."

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Peter Licata arrived at the high school late afternoon to watch security precautions as they happened in real-time. He said no gun was found on campus or "any adjacent property".

Five people, including the student who took the photo and an adult, later identified as 18-year-old Lucio Garcia, have been detained, the Fort Worth Independent School District said.

"I'm saddened that it happened on the first day," he said during a news conference Monday evening. "I want to reiterate: students, parents, everyone's safety is everyone's role. Please do not even kid around with safety or posting social media stuff, whether it's real or not. We are not in a position to question it. We go right to full throttle safety and lock down. Children's lives and staff's lives are far too valuable to take it lightly and today was a perfect example of not taking it lightly."

The district said police are investigating the circumstances around the photo and all students and staff are safe. Fort Worth ISD said the lockdown was initiated as a precaution.