Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody after killing Fort Worth gas station employee, firing at vehicle, and attempting home break-in, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A man is in custody after allegedly killing a gas station employee in East Fort Worth, then firing at another vehicle and ramming through a metal gate at a residence, trying to break in, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. Friday to a gas station in the 1400 block of Eastchase Parkway, along the eastbound Interstate 30 service road. They learned the gas station employee had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect fired at another vehicle

After the shooting, the yet-to-be-identified suspect reportedly fled the scene. About a mile away, he fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Attempted break-in at residence

Shortly after, the suspect rammed through a metal gate at a residence on Meadowbrook Drive and attempted to enter the home.

Officers located the suspect at the residence and placed him under arrest. No residents were injured. A firearm was recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for injuries and remains in police custody.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue