Man in custody after killing Fort Worth gas station employee, firing at vehicle, and attempting home break-in, police say

A man is in custody after allegedly killing a gas station employee in East Fort Worth, then firing at another vehicle and ramming through a metal gate at a residence, trying to break in, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. Friday to a gas station in the 1400 block of Eastchase Parkway, along the eastbound Interstate 30 service road. They learned the gas station employee had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect fired at another vehicle

After the shooting, the yet-to-be-identified suspect reportedly fled the scene. About a mile away, he fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Attempted break-in at residence

Shortly after, the suspect rammed through a metal gate at a residence on Meadowbrook Drive and attempted to enter the home.

Officers located the suspect at the residence and placed him under arrest. No residents were injured. A firearm was recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for injuries and remains in police custody.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.