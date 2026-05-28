Even while battling stage 4 cancer, this Fort Worth firefighter is on a mission to save his wife

A Fort Worth firefighter battling stage 4 cancer is taking on another fight: The mission to get his wife a lifesaving organ transplant.

Jennifer Brook said that her husband, Todd Brook, being determined is an understatement.

In sickness and in health

"Here's this firefighter from Fort Worth, and he's persistent," Jennifer Brook said. "He actually asked me out five times before I said yes."

Jennifer Brook said yes to a date in 2010, and the couple married in 2024. The feeling of those blissful days is quite different now.

"I try not to cry," Jennifer Brook said.

She does cry, but not in front of her husband.

"I'm afraid if I start crying, I won't be able to stop crying, so I try not to cry. It's just a lot. It's a lot to try to have faith," Jennifer Brook said.

She prays after what doctors told her husband in October 2025.

"We got the diagnosis that Todd has stage four pancreatic cancer," Jennifer Brook said. "They gave him three to six months to live."

CBS News Texas first met the couple earlier this month during a story about workers' compensation cancer claims.

Todd Brook believes he got the cancer from exposure to carcinogens in his 30 years working as a firefighter. Testing showed no genetic predisposition for getting the disease.

"He hasn't eaten a meal since April 24," Jennifer Brook said.

The cancer continues to weaken his body but not his spirit.

"He's lost over 30 pounds just May 1," Jennifer Brook said.

Holding onto hope for each other

The Brooks got another blow when doctors told Jennifer she'd need a kidney transplant due to polycystic kidney disease. Her husband was going to be her donor.

"With the diagnosis of cancer, I got kicked out of the pool," Todd Brook said.

Jennifer Brook will go on dialysis if she doesn't get a kidney transplant. The average lifespan for someone on dialysis is five years.

Todd Brook fights for his own life every day but sheds tears for his wife.

"She is 100% the most important thing in my life, and not being able to be there for her is killing me now," he said.

Jennifer Brook cries her own tears for her husband.

"I know that either God needs to heal him very, very soon because I don't want to see him suffer," Jennifer Brook said.

The couple remains optimistic about each other's healing as they fight their own health battles together.

You can see if you're a match to donate a kidney to Jennifer through UT Southwestern's living donor program. Click here for more information.