Fort Worth firefighter with stage‑four cancer fights on as wife falls ill A Fort Worth firefighter diagnosed with stage‑four cancer is continuing to fight for his life months after doctors gave him a three‑to‑six‑month prognosis. His wife, Jennifer, is now facing her own health challenges as the couple leans on each other and their faith. Todd Brook, described by loved ones as persistent and determined, met Jennifer in 2010, and the two married in 2024. She says she tries not to cry in front of him, holding on to hope as they navigate his illness together.