Fort Worth fire engine hit while shielding crash; officials say placement saved lives

Just seconds after Fort Worth firefighters stepped out to assist at a crash early Saturday morning, a truck slammed into their parked engine — a placement so crucial, officials say, it likely saved lives.

The collision occurred after Engines 5 and 14 were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle accident at the U.S. 287 interchange southeast of downtown Fort Worth.

Engine 14 found the crash while circling back after initially not locating it and parked at a 45-degree angle to shield the scene from oncoming traffic, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"There is absolutely no doubt that Engine 14 and the way it was parked to protect the incident scene saved the lives of our crew and the driver of the original crash," fire officials said in a news release.

Truck occupants extricated, hospitalized

The truck's two occupants were trapped, extricated by firefighters, and taken to a local hospital.

No firefighters were injured, and the driver of the original crash was "thankfully uninjured," the department said.

Officials urge safer driving habits

Fort Worth fire officials emphasized the importance of safe driving: no texting, drinking or distractions.

When emergency lights are active and visible, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over — it's the law, officials said.

"We can't stress enough how important it is to pay attention while driving," fire officials said. "Do not text and drive. Do not drink and drive. Do not drive while impaired or distracted. You are putting not only your lives in jeopardy, but the lives of others on the road AND our first responders.

"Although it was dark out, the lights from Engine 14 were illuminating the road. When you see emergency vehicle lights: SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER. It's not only the safest thing to do: it's the law."

