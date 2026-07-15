2 dead following apparent kayaking accident in East Fort Worth pond, fire officials say

Two people are dead following a kayaking incident in East Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed, at about 11:20 a.m., crews responded to a water emergency at a pond on private property in the area of E Lancaster Avenue and Cooks Lane.

CBS News Texas Chopper flew over the scene, showing two bodies lying on the ground and an overturned boat in the water.

FWFD said a man was in a kayak when it overturned, and a second man entered the water to attempt a rescue. Crews pulled both victims from the water, and they were both pronounced dead on scene.

At this time, the victims have not been identified, and the details surrounding how the incident happened haven't been released.

This investigation is underway. We'll update as more information becomes available.