Man shot, killed by property owner after allegedly attempting to break into garage in Fort Worth, police say

The Fort Worth Police Department announced that a man was shot and killed by a property owner after allegedly attempting to break into a garage early Monday. And the suspect is the one who called 911.

According to Fort Worth Police, at about 6 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ave. L. When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach.

Medics worked to provide life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect, identified as the property owner, confronted the man after allegedly hearing and then observing him attempting to break into a locked garage.

In a news release, Fort Worth police said the suspect told authorities that the man "aggressively" came toward him, so the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the man an unknown number of times.

The man ran from the scene but collapsed nearby at the intersection of Ave. L and Bishop, which is where responding officers found him lying on the sidewalk, police said.

The suspect told officers he called 911 and requested medical help as he remained at the scene to cooperate.

Fort Worth Police said no arrests have been made at this time, and homicide detectives have taken the lead in the investigation.

The man who died at the scene has not been identified; however, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information and determine his cause and manner of death, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4330. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-8477 or by visiting 469tips.com.