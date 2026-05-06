Ambushed Fort Worth civilian responder hopes to return after shooting

It's not unusual to hear heroes speak at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth.

But while he doesn't wear the same uniform as Fort Worth police officers, Edward Zapata has always had the drive to answer the call to service.

"My hope is to come back and hopefully wear the civilian response unit uniform and get back out there and do what I was trained to do and continue to serve the community and help as much as I can," said Zapata, a member of the Fort Worth Police Civilian Response Unit.

Ambushed during routine call

Last Tuesday, Zapata was ambushed on a call when Angel Cantu opened fire on him.

But it's nothing new to the 30‑year veteran of the Marine Corps, who was wounded in the line of duty in Iraq.

"Took a little shrapnel to the arm but nothing that kept me out," said Zapata.

Just a little shrapnel in the arm on the way to Baghdad in 2003.

Instincts take over under fire

He has the same attitude 23 years later.

"When the second shot was fired, and I was hit, that became my attention, my focus to help her get out of the danger zone," said Zapata.

Zapata was focused on one thing: making sure the woman he was helping was safe — all while his face was drenched in blood.

But Zapata remains unshaken.

Whether it's his country or his community, all he wants to do is serve.

"Serving is all I've cared about. All I've ever thought about doing. I joined the Marine Corps at 18, did that for the time I was in, and I just wanted to continue doing it. Having a uniform on is all I've ever thought about doing," said Zapata.

Recovery continues, future uncertain

Zapata says his recovery is day by day.

Doctors don't yet know whether he'll fully regain his sight, but he is hopeful he will – and, with his wife's permission, he plans to return to the CRU.