Ambushed Fort Worth civilian response deputy speaks out after shooting For the first time, the Fort Worth civilian response unit deputy who was ambushed last week is sharing his story. Newly released body‑camera video shows the moment a burglary suspect opened fire, injuring Deputy Edward Zapata. Despite not wearing the same uniform as sworn officers, Zapata says his only focus during the attack was getting a woman to safety. His commitment to serving the community runs deep, and he hopes to return to duty once he recovers.