Fort Worth drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Fort Worth drug trafficker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton

Juan Carlos Perez, 20, was charged in November 2022 and pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances – which included methamphetamine and methamphetamine-laced counterfeit pills.

Court documents say law enforcement recovered eight firearms from his apartment, including two AM-15s and two 9mm Glock pistols. One of the Glock pistols had been reported stolen from a Tarrant County Detention Center. 

Law enforcement also discovered multiple photos of firearms, narcotics and large quantities of U.S. currency.

