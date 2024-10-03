Fort Worth divinity school professor arrested for child porn possession

FORT WORTH – A former employee of the Brite Divinity School, located on the TCU campus, has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Charles Bellinger Tarrant County Jail

Charles Bellinger, 62, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Fort Worth police.

Brite Divinity School is on the TCU campus but is not a unit of TCU.

Bellinger, who served as a theological librarian and professor of theology and ethics at Brite Divinity School, has had all references to him removed from the school's website.

A search warrant was served at Bellinger's house in Arlington and his office at TCU, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, TCU police, and the United States Secret Service, in cooperation with multiple other local and federal agencies, executed the warrant.

"The behavior outlined in the criminal complaint against Charles Bellinger, a former faculty member, is repugnant and the antithesis of our values and mission," said Vanessa A. Daley, a Brite Divinity School spokesperson.

"When Brite administration was made aware of these allegations, we immediately initiated our own investigation, cooperated with law enforcement, shut down his access to school technology, personnel, and facilities, and placed him on immediate administrative leave before terminating his employment shortly thereafter.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are grateful for their service in protecting children from abuse of any kind. We keep in our prayers all of those hurt by this horrific situation, especially the children."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.